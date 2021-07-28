GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Cascade County is currently classified as having the highest level of community transmission of COVID-19 the Cascade City-County Health Department reports ahead of the state fair.
In the last week, 114 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Cascade County, including 13 new variant cases of a total of 95.
The Cascade City County Health Department said on their Facebook that of the new cases this week, 90.35% were unvaccinated.
The health department reports that a majority of the new variant cases were the Delta variant and that there are likely many more unconfirmed cases in the county.
In areas with “substantial” or “high” transmission rates, the CDC is recommending that everyone wear a mask indoors in public places, including fully vaccinated persons the health department said, adding that they follow CDC guidance.
People are also being recommended to wear a mask outdoors to reduce the harmful effects of inhaling smoke particles.
“The recent case numbers are particularly concerning preceding the Montana State Fair next week, where thousands of people will be congregating in close quarters, coming from all around the State and surrounding region,” the Cascade City-County Health Department said. “We strongly recommend that all persons wear masks both indoors and outdoors at the State Fair. Similarly concerning is the upcoming start of school, where many students are too young to receive vaccines – we encourage all County residents to take all precautions to keep our children safe as the school year begins.”
You can get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Montana State Fair offered by the Cascade City-County Health Department from July 30 to August 7.