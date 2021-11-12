GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade City-County Health Department (CCHD) says the authorization of additional doses and a new age group has resulted in a sudden escalation of demand for the COVID-19 vaccines and has provided information on how you can get vaccinated.
At this time the CCHD is confident that immunizations will become easily available to all again in the coming weeks and months, and in the meantime, local vaccine availability can be viewed online here.
Appointments are available for children aged 5 to 11 to get the COVID-19 vaccine and are being scheduled by the health department.
People can schedule an appointment online here, or by calling 406-454-6950 and selecting option 1. It may take a day or two to receive a return call.
Three immunization clinics are also being held in November and December where no appointment is necessary:
- Monday, November 15
- 10:00am - 4:00pm
- Great Falls College MSU
- 2100 16th Ave S, Great Falls, MT 59405
- Vaccines given in collaboration with the GFCMSU Nursing School Program
- Friday, November 19
- 10:00am - 6:00pm
- Holiday Village Mall
- 1200 10th Ave S, Great Falls, MT 59405
- Friday, December 10
- 10:00am - 4:00pm
- Holiday Village Mall
- 1200 10th Ave S, Great Falls, MT 59405
Booster immunizations for COVID-19 for all eligible individuals and influenza immunizations will also be offered at the clinics as well as all three COVID-19 vaccines.
Alluvion Health is also offering pediatric and adult COVID-19 and influenza immunizations as well as COVID boosters the following days/times:
- Friday, November 12
- 1:00pm - 6:00pm
- Paris Gibson Educational Center
- 2400 Central Ave, Great Falls, MT 59401
- Wednesday, November 17
- 2:00pm - 6:00pm
- Paris Gibson Education Center
- 2400 Central Ave, Great Falls, MT 59401
- Wednesday, December 1
- 2:00pm - 6:00pm
- North Middle School
- 2601 8th St NE, Great Falls, MT 59404
- Wednesday, December 8
- 2:00pm - 6:00pm
- Paris Gibson Education Center
- 2400 Central Ave, Great Falls, MT 59401
Benefis Health System will be holding vaccine clinics for children 5 to 11 years every Wednesday from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm beginning Wednesday, November 10 through Wednesday, December 8. Appointments are required and can be made online here.
Those 12 years and older will not be offered vaccines at these appointments.
Big Sky Managed Care is also offering pediatric doses by appointment on Mondays and Tuesdays and by walk-in on Wednesdays only from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm according to CCHD. Appointments can be made by calling 406-315-1989.
The health department notes that this is not an all-inclusive list, and that providers are still receiving shipments of pediatric doses. Pharmacies across Great Falls are offering primary and booster vaccinations.