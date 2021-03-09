GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Cascade County’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics are in need of volunteers to help with all phases of Vaccine Clinic operations, including clinical and non-clinical duties.
They said a good pool of volunteers to draw from is vital in mitigating the on-going public health incident of COVID-19.
Shift times and lengths vary. For more information you can email Great Falls Emergency Services's Justin Grohs at jgrohs@gfes.net.
This request comes in from the Cascade County Disaster & Emergency Services Department in conjunction with the City/County Health Department, Alluvion, Benefis and the Great Falls Clinic.