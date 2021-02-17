GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade City-County Health Department announced Wednesday they are lowering the COVID-19 vaccination age for people with certain health conditions.
People who are 60 to 69-years-old with certain health conditions and everyone who is at least 70-years-old may receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Cascade County.
Cascade County lists the following health conditions qualifying under Governor Greg Gianforte's Phase 1B plan:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions (incl. heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, etc.)
- Immuno-compromised state from solid organ transplant
- Severe obesity (BMI > or = 40 kg/m2)
- Sickle cell disease
- Diabetes types I & II
- On a case by case basis, medical providers may include individuals with other conditions that place them at elevated risk for COVID-19 related complications
In addition, CCHD wrote in their release they are no longer keeping a waitlist for the vaccine due to restricted staffing resource issues and the following:
- Multiple waitlist request submissions, including from individuals who already reserved appointments online.
- People making waitlist request submissions but then receiving the vaccination somewhere else, including Veteran Affairs, Indian Family Health Clinic, Malmstrom, certain nearby pharmacies.
CCHD added they are anticipating to receive recurring vaccine shipments -- thus, expanding vaccine availability throughout Cascade County and reducing the need for a waitlist.
The online portal to schedule a vaccination appointment will reopen Thursday, Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. CCHD said they are opening 3,300 appointments. They ask those who are unable to schedule their own appointment to have one friend or family member they trust for assistance. Individuals need to make sure they are only making one appointment.
CCHD wrote they are opening up two weeks worth of vaccination appointments at one time that include two Saturday vaccination days on Feb. 27 and March 6. CCHD wrote the Saturday vaccination days are meant to help those who work Monday through Friday, or for those with family members who work Monday through Friday who need help with bringing them to their appointment.