Coronavirus Vaccine

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade City-County Health Department opened up COVID-19 vaccination appointments to any resident who is over 16-years-old at Expo Park.

Last week, Governor Greg Gianforte announced all Montanans will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccination by April 1; however, CCHD announced COVID-19 vaccine availability to all residents over 16 came sooner than expected.

CCHD wrote in a Facebook post Monday there are a few appointments to reserve on Benefis' website.

CCHD said unlike community clinics that receive COVID-19 vaccine supplies from the state, most local pharmacies receive their supplies from a federal program; therefore, qualifications at pharmacies might differ from community clinics. Contact local pharmacies to find out what their COVID-19 vaccination qualifications are.

Last week, Governor Greg Gianforte announced that the vaccine would be made available to everyone age 16+ in Montana on...

Posted by Cascade City-County Health Department on Monday, March 22, 2021

Tags

News For You