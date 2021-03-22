GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade City-County Health Department opened up COVID-19 vaccination appointments to any resident who is over 16-years-old at Expo Park.
Last week, Governor Greg Gianforte announced all Montanans will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccination by April 1; however, CCHD announced COVID-19 vaccine availability to all residents over 16 came sooner than expected.
CCHD wrote in a Facebook post Monday there are a few appointments to reserve on Benefis' website.
CCHD said unlike community clinics that receive COVID-19 vaccine supplies from the state, most local pharmacies receive their supplies from a federal program; therefore, qualifications at pharmacies might differ from community clinics. Contact local pharmacies to find out what their COVID-19 vaccination qualifications are.