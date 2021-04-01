GREAT FALLS - Cascade County is opening more COVID-19 vaccination appointments through the scheduling portal Thursday morning, April 1.
The Cascade City-County Health Department wrote in a release people schedule appointments quickly after the schedule portal opens, typically within a few hours. CCHD recommends people schedule online as soon as possible after it opens at 9 a.m. to get an appointment.
These vaccination clinics are open for everyone 16 years old and older; however, everyone under the age of 18 years old needs a parent or legal guardian with them in order to get vaccination.
The following dates and times are available to schedule an appointment:
- Monday, April 5 at 2pm - 6:10pm
- Tuesday, April 6 at 8am - 4pm
- Wednesday, April 7 at 2pm - 6:10pm
- Thursday, April 8 at 8am - 4pm
- Friday, April 9 at 2pm - 6:10pm
- Monday, April 12 at 2pm - 6:10pm
- Wednesday, April 14 at 2pm - 6:10pm
- Friday, April 16 at 2pm - 6:10pm