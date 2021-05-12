Cascade County prepares to expand vaccine distribution as covid cases rise

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - COVID-19 is beginning to climb once again in Cascade County, bumping the county to the top of the list for most active cases in Montana.
With restrictions being lifted and outdoor activities opening up once again Cascade County health officials are spotting more COVID cases, but surprisingly not from outdoor events.
Cascade County reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the county up to more than 200 active cases.
After doing some contact tracing, health officials suspect a lot of the new cases are coming from workplaces.
Although case numbers are lower than they were months ago, Health Officer Trisha Gardner says they do have a few concerns moving forward.
"Anytime you start to see a spike of any kind the potential for exponential growth is there. That one person can infect two people, those two people can infect four more people... two people each, and it just keeps going and getting bigger and bigger very quickly. That of course is always the concern," Gardner said.
Studies show the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and highly effective at slowing the spread, and with many new variants showing up across the country, some states have started to expand vaccine distribution to people younger than 16 years old.
Cascade health officials say they plan to do the same.
"We absolutely will be opening it up to 12 to 15-year-olds. Today the ACIP is meeting with the advisory council on immunization practices, and once they come out with their guidelines and recommendations, we'll be able to give those vaccines here locally and we are prepared to do that," Gardner said.
Gardner says they have not detected any specific activities or events in the workplace that tie into the new cases but as always, they are recommending people follow all COVID-19 health guidelines when necessary.