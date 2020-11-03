GREAT FALLS- The Cascade City-County Health Department is reporting five additional COVID-19 related deaths since October 31st.
The individuals include a man and a woman in their 70s, a man and woman in their 80s and one man in his 90s.
“It is terribly sad to know that five more lives have been lost because of this disease. Our deepest sympathies go out to the loved ones of these individuals,” states Health Officer Trisha Gardner. “Nothing will ever be the same for their families and friends. I urge the rest of our community to be considerate and compassionate, taking the recommended prevention measures, so that we can prevent more suffering.”
Gardner is reminding everyone to do everything they can to stop the spread of this virus:
- Staying home when you are sick and getting tested if symptoms are consistent with COVID-19
- Isolating if you are positive
- Quarantining if you have had close contact with a positive case
- Limiting interactions with others and thinking critically about the necessity of engaging in certain events/outings/gatherings
- Social distancing wherever possible
- Universal masking and proper mask wearing
- Good sanitation practices and hand washing