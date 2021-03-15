GREAT FALLS, Mont. - There is a backlog of COVID-19 cases reported in Cascade County the week of March 15.
The Cascade City-County Health Department said via release the positive tests are from between late December, 2020 to March 10, 2020, but these test results will not be counted in the COVID-19 cases count for Wednesday, March 17.
"Due to a reporting error by one of our County’s health care partners, approximately 370 non-current COVID-19 cases were not reported to State in a timely fashion and thus have not been reported to the public," CCHD wrote in the release. "Cascade County residents can expect a surge in cases reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services in the next few days."
Four of these positive cases were tested between March 4 through March 10, but this number of cases does not drastically change that week's case rate. CCHD wrote the case rate was 8 per 100,000 before the four cases were counted but only increased to 8.95 per 100,000 afterwards.