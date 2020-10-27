GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Cascade County announced Tuesday that 12 county residents have died due to COVID-19 complications since Oct. 15.
County officials say the individuals were as follows:
- 1 man in his 30s
- 1 woman in her 60s
- 1 man in his 60s
- 3 men in their 70s
- 2 women in their 80s
- 2 men in their 80s
- 2 women in their 90s
Officials say every individual had underlying health conditions.
"Our deepest sympathies go out to the loved ones of these individuals. COVID-19 has many victims beyond the official number of deaths: those who die, but also those they leave behind," said Cascade County Health Officer Trisha Gardner. "We urge everyone in our community to consider the widespread toll this disease takes, and to employ every preventative measure available to them in order to protect our families, friends, neighbors, schools, and businesses. The minor inconvenience caused by wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing, and staying home when sick is far outweighed by the potential benefits to the people around us."
To date, 26 Cascade County residents have died due to the virus.