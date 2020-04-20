GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade City-County Health Department announced Monday that a second person has died from COVID-19 in Cascade County. This brings the state's total deaths attributed to COVID-19 to twelve.
The health department says the patient was a man who was over the age of 65 and had underlying health conditions.
"We send our most heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of this man," said Trisha Gardner, Cascade City-County Health Department Health Officer. "I hope we will all support those who are grieving by continuing taking the measures necessary to protect our community."
The health department says out of respect to the family, no additional information will be released.