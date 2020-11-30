GREAT FALLS - Cascade County health officials are reporting three COVID-19 deaths Monday happening since Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Cascade County has had a total of 78 COVID-19 deaths to date.
According to a release from the Cascade City-County Health Department, the three individuals were a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 50s.
CCHD says in the release all three had underlying conditions.
"We are deeply sorry for the families and friends of these individuals, and hope that Cascade County residents can join together to lend them compassion and support, particularly during this holiday season," CCHD writes in the release.