GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade City-County Health Department announced Tuesday that it has identified an outbreak of six total COVID-19 cases in connection with a long-term care facility in Cascade County.
CCHD says it is working daily with the affected facility to determine and activate appropriate strategies for containing the outbreak and preventing further spread of the virus.
"Events like these, sadly, remind us that COVID-19 is still here and we still need to be vigilant in our prevention efforts. CCHD and all of our healthcare partners in Cascade County are doing everything in their power to contain this disease—please help us keep our community, especially our vulnerable population, safe," Cascade County Health Officer Trisha Gardner said.
Due to HIPAA regulations, the Cascade City-County Health Department says it will not be releasing the name of the facility or further details at this time.