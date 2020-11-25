GREAT FALLS- The Cascade City-County Health Department is reporting eight additional COVID-19 related deaths since November 23.
The deaths include:
Two women in their 60s, two men in their 60s, a man in his 70s and three men in their 80s.
“We are deeply sorry for the families and friends of these individuals, and hope that Cascade County residents can join together to lend them compassion and support, particularly during the holiday season,” Cascade CCHD wrote in a release.
There has been 75 total COVID-19 related deaths in Cascade County.