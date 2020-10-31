GREAT FALLS- The Cascade City-County Health Department is reporting four additional COVID-19 related deaths since October 27.
The individuals include a man in his 70s, two women in their 70s and a woman in her 90s.
“I am deeply sorry for the families and friends of these individuals who have died because of COVID-19. It is terrible to see the impact this disease is having, and how difficult it is for their loved ones to say goodbye in such a difficult and strange time. Please, for the sake of our own neighbors and community, take the precautions that have been recommended for so many months,” stated Health Officer Trisha Gardner.
There have now been 30 deaths related to the virus in the community.