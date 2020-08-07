GREAT FALLS- The Cascade City-County Health Department is reporting the fourth death related to COVID-19 in Cascade County.
The health department says the death is not related to the recent outbreak in a long-term care facility.
The individual was a man over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions.
“My heart goes out to the family and friends who are grieving this man’s death,” states Trisha Gardner, Health Officer for Cascade County. “To honor the people whose deaths have been caused by COVID-19, I ask our community to continue to fight the spread of this virus. It’s still here with us, and we can protect our own parents and grandparents and neighbors by taking prevention seriously.”