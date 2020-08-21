GREAT FALLS- Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter is confirming one positive case of COVID-19 in the jail population.
The individual showed symptoms a few days ago according to a release from Slaughter, and after medical staff identified the person as symptomatic, he was isolated.
On August 20 the test was confirmed positive.
Cascade City-County Health Department and Alluvion are on site and working with medical staff to get the other inmates and staff tested.
The pod the man came from has been identified and locked down for quarantine.
Due to facility security reasons, Slaughter says they are not releasing the pod name.
A contingency plan has been put in place by Detention Command Staff and they are now working in the operation phase of the plan.