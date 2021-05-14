GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Cascade County is opening Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to children 12 years old and older beginning Friday, May 21 at the Montana Expo Park.
According to a release from the Cascade City-County Health Department, CCHD and Alluvion Health are holding the Pfizer vaccination clinic taking place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“This is an exciting opportunity for our community and residents to continue toward the goal of getting back to some normalcy” Trisha Gardner, Cascade County Health Officer, said in the release. “I encourage families to take advantage of this opportunity and get all eligible individuals vaccinated.”
CCHD said those who receive their first-dose at this clinic will receive their seceond on Friday, June 11.
“We are not out of the woods yet,” Dr. Mark Miles, Alluvion Health Chief Medical Officer, said in the release. “Cascade County has seen an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks. As summer activities and gatherings continue to ramp up, it is important we continue to vaccinate members of our community to keep COVID-19 cases at bay.”