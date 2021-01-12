GREAT FALLS - As the Cascade City-County Health Department wraps up on the first round of administering COVID-19 vaccinations, they are preparing for the second round beginning the week of Jan. 18.
The following people qualify for COVID-19 Phase 1B vaccination distribution in Cascade County:
- Those who are 70-year-old and up
- Native Americans and other people of color who may be at an increased danger for COVID-19 Those aged between 16 to 69-years-old with the following underlying health conditions
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 1 & 2 Diabetes mellitus
- Other conditions that may increase patient's danger for COVID-19, depending on the circumstances
CCHD said in a release they will release more information on COVID-19 vaccine distribution Phase 1B as the week of Jan. 18 approaches.
CCHD asks the public to not call or show up in person to the health department with questions regarding Phase 1B because it takes time away from health offices that are overloaded.