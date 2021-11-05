HELENA, Mont. - Information regarding COVID-19 in Montana as of Oct. 29 has been released.
A briefing on the virus was received by the governor from professionals at the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) at the governor’s office.
According to a release sent based on information from that briefing, cases of COVID-19 in Montana decreased by 13% from the week before, with 5,155 cases, and related hospitalizations remained unchanged, averaging 455 patients hospitalized each day.
In the last week, 107 Montanans passed from COVID-19. The release notes that this figure captures deaths reported during the period and may include past deaths, as DPHHS is conducting a data reconciliation process.
From April 1 to Oct. 29, unvaccinated Montanans accounted for 84% of hospitalizations and 76% of deaths.
The median age of unvaccinated individuals who were hospitalized during that time was 61, and the median age of vaccinated individuals who were hospitalized with a breakthrough case was 75.
Over that same period, the median age of unvaccinated individuals who died was 70, and the median age of vaccinated individuals who died as a result of a breakthrough case was 83.
In addition, the youngest unvaccinated individual who died from COVID was 24 years of age, and the youngest vaccinated individual who died from COVID as a result of a breakthrough case was 43 years of age.
Last week, 43,435 COVID tests were conducted, and 24,398 vaccine doses were administered the week ending October 29.
Delta is still the predominant variant in Montana in recent months, with 99.9% of specimens collected and sequenced in September and October being Delta.
This week, the state received over 1,600 doses of monoclonal antibody treatment (mAb) according to the release.