GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The first 1,000 people to receive the Pfizer or J & J COVID-19 vaccine at the Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls will also receive a wristband for the Mighty Thomas Carnival that runs during Montana State Fair.
The Cascade City-County Health Department and Montana State Fair made the announcement through a press release Friday.
Vaccine clinics are scheduled to run Friday, May 21, from 2 - 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Montana ExpoPark, located at 400 3rd Street NW.
Individuals aged 12 and up are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, as specified by the CDC. People between the ages of 12 and 17 must have a signed consent form from their parent or guardian to receive their first dose.
Those aged 18 and older can receive the Pfizer or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
This offer is available for anyone, from any county, who qualifies for the vaccine under CDC guidelines.
Montana State Fair is scheduled to run from July 30 to Aug. 7 this year. Those who receive a wristband can use it any day of the fair.
If you have questions you can call 406-791-9250.