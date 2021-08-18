GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade City-County Health Department (CCHD) is asking those eligible for the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to contact them to arrange an appointment.
The CDC says qualifying persons include those who have:
- Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies
- Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy
- Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.
The third dose should be administered no less than 28 days after the second dose and should be of the same vaccine series, such as the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, as was previously received.
According to the health department, their online self-scheduling portal accessible via www.vaccines.gov will be reopened on Friday, Aug. 20, at 1:00 pm, however, in the meantime, you may call CCHD at 406-454-6950 from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm to request an appointment.
Before scheduling your appointment CCHD says to discuss with your physician whether a third dose would be advisable given your specific medical condition.
Cases of COVID-19 in Cascade County are at the highest level since last winter, CCHD reported.