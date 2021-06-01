FORT BENTON, Mont. - The Chouteau County Health Department reports that a resident has died from COVID-19 related illness.
In a Facebook post, they wrote: It is with great sadness we announce another Covid death in Chouteau County. This person was not over 40 and died very quickly from Covid pneumonia.
To help reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus, everyone is strongly encouraged to get vaccinated. To schedule a vaccination appointment you can call 406-622-3771.
CCHD says they have the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available.