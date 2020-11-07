HELENA- To help with COVID-19 response in Montana, two Centers for Disease Control and Prevention senior public health advisors and two epidemiologists are coming.
CDC personnel will help out in Yellowstone County and Cascade County.
On Friday, the Cascade City-County Health Department announced the CDC was coming to advise the county on how to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
According to the health department, they will be examining their processes, helping them find places to streamline, give them ideas for additional technology that can improve response and simplify data management.
The CDC personnel are currently in Yellowstone County and will provide support to Cascade County next week.