The CDC is issuing new COVID vaccination guidelines for people with underlying health conditions.
The agency said adults at higher risk can get a vaccine when it becomes available if they do not have a history of severe allergic reactions to any of its ingredients.
People with weakened immune systems or autoimmune disorders can also receive a vaccine, but should be aware that the vaccine has not been thoroughly tested on these patients.
Most importantly, the statements urge people to continue following safety measures, like social distancing and wearing masks, even after they are vaccinated.
The CDC also said vaccinated people should still follow quarantine protocol after a potential exposure to the virus.
You can read more about these updates and the vaccines on the CDC's website.