The U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention director is urging those who are unvaccinated to not travel during this upcoming Labor Day weekend due to rising COVID-19 cases.
CNN reports CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is warning those who are fully vaccinated to take precaution if they are planning to travel.
“Given where we are with disease transmission right now, we would say that people need to take their own these risks into their own consideration as they think about traveling,” Walensky said in a briefing at the White House Tuesday, according to CNBC. She added the CDC suggests unvaccinated people do not travel.
Walensky suggested fully vaccinated people do things outdoors with other vaccinated family members over the holiday weekend and wear a mask when indoors, particularly in public.
CNBC said states including Washington, Mississippi and Florida are experiencing record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.