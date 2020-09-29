The Northwest Cider Association is celebrating their 4th annual Montana Cider Week, but this years festivities are a little different. However cideries in Montana aren't letting COVID stop them from celebrating these Montana-made beverages.
From Billings, to Darby, to right here in Missoula, six ciders were selected to represent the best of what Montana cideries have to offer.
"We are really excited we are partnering with the Dram Shop in Missoula this year and they put together this really beautiful box of all Montana grown and pressed ciders," Northwest Cider Association Executive Director Emily Ritchie said.
They are calling it the "Cider Celebration Box" and while it highlights ciders from all across the state you can only get it in Missoula. And you better act quick, they started with 100 boxes on Monday but now,
"I think we have about 36 left," Dram Shop Cider Director Elizabeth Hunter said.
Hunter was the master mind behind selecting the six ciders for the box. She remembers when the Dram Shop only had one cider on tap! Now she is excited to see Montana's love for cider continue to grow.
"Its really cool that these beautiful cider apples can be celebrated and tasted and put into a 750 milliliter bottle, like this is really special!" Hunter said.
And the cideries who are rolling out these bottles are excited COVID isn't raining on their parade.
"We were able to bring together all the cideries of Montana and because of COVID it is really hard to host events like we do for Montana cider week," Western Ciders Jon Clarenbach said.
So instead of a big event, Montana Cider Week is coming to your own back yard.
"I think it just really fun," Ritchie said, "Folks want to take a box home and drink with their friends out in their back yard. They don't necessarily need our online events to enhance their experience."
Your last chance to buy a cider celebration box is this Saturday October 3rd, that is if they don't run out before hand.