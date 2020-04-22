Its National Library Week and one Montana library is making sure everyone can still access their programs while staying at home.
National Library Week recognizes the impact of libraries in communities and even though they aren't open right now these libraries have a whole host of events you can access from home.
"We have custom creative classes on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram. We have things like teen art challenges, where we have a prompt and ask teens to share their art with us daily," Library Director Connie Behe said, "Also have virtual trivia for an older crowd Monday nights live on Facebook we have been reaching thousands of people through those channels."
Imaginif library has even moved their annual fundraiser online with a virtual raffle.
"You can win a llama trek, you can win kick boxing classes, Glacier Fafting donated a rafting trip so we have a lot of great things you can win," Behe said.
And with talk of lifting the stay at home order libraries will be able to roll out even more programs.
"We will be instituting a bunch of new services when they life the stay at home order, like a curbside pick up in the next couple of weeks," Behe said.
Be sure to check out you local library this week and thank them for all they do.