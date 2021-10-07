MISSOULA, Mont. - Several changes to the Missoula City-County Health Department’s (MCCHD) case investigation and contact tracing efforts are being implemented.
MCCHD says the change is to streamline the process for the public and health department staff.
Residents identified as positive cases or close contacts will receive a text message from the health department with a link to a form they must fill out starting this week.
The process is replacing the phone call notification system, however, residents without cell phones will still be notified with a phone call.
To keep the public from confusing the messages as spam or a phishing attempt, MCCHD says website links sent by the health department will begin with “http://missoula.co” and residents with questions about the forms are welcome to call 406-256-INFO(4636).
The health department will also redesign its missoulainfo.com website over the next few weeks to make it easier for the public to navigate and include instructions and/or advice on common situation cases, close contacts and others find themselves in regarding COVID-19.