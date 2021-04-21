MISSOULA, Mont. - A helpful adjustment for bars and restaurants during the pandemic is sticking around a little longer, we're talking about cocktails to-go.
Now that they are permanent fixture here in Montana, we asked local bar owners if they plan to keep the unique service going.
"Absolutely planning on keeping it as a permanent fixture on our menu," Thomas Meager, Bar Co-Owner Lauren Dougherty, said.
The Thomas Meagher Bar in Missoula is known for its Irish whiskey and traditional pub grub, but since the pandemic a new menu item has gained popularity. The to-go cocktail.
"In the beginning the to-go cocktails were huge for us, we feel like everyone was really thrilled about it we were able to offer a ton of fun specials for everyone not comfortable leaving their house it was great for increasing sales for when we had reduced occupancy," Dougherty said.
Montana along with Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Arkansas and the District of Columbia are the seven states to make its "COVID-era" measure permanent. With Gov. Gianforte signing a new bill into law last week.
But not all bars are as excited about these new to-go cocktail rules.
"We did to go cocktails in the beginning just to keep my employees busy and to give them a job. But now that things are opening up I haven't put much thought into doing it all the time," Red's Bar Owner Mike Helean said.
Other local bars like Bodega and Monk's have never served cocktails to-go and they don't plan on starting. But Meagher Bar is still going strong.
"If someone is planning on getting take out dinner whether its our mac and cheese or our reuben, they can add on some Moscow mules so they can enjoy the experience from home," Dougherty said.
Now that to-go cocktails are here to stay, the Missoula Police Department wants to remind everyone they are still enforcing open container laws. So, those to-go cocktails have to go home with you.