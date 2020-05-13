As some Montanans are getting back to work, finding child care could pose a new problem.
Child Care Resources is looking to lend a helping hand through scholarships.
Whether your hours have been cut or you are trying to focus on school, getting financial assistance for child care could be just a click away.
"A lot of folks who would not have been eligible for the program because they would have been over income are now returning to work at less than full time so they would be eligible for the program and could get help paying for child care," Executive Director of Child Care Resources Kelly Rosenleaf said.
They base how much you pay on a sliding scale so you only pay for what you can afford and once you are approved that scholarship lasts all year
"If you are eligible for this program you are eligible for 12 months so even if their hours went up and you are over in income in several months they would still have that help," Rosenleaf said.
Day care is expensive and with everyone financial situation changing Child Care Resources says they could help.