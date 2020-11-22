FORT BENTON- The Chouteau County Health Department is reporting another COVID-19 related death of a resident.
According to the health department, this is the second COVID-19 related death.
As of November 22, the state’s coronavirus task force is reporting 239 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chouteau County, with 184 recovered and 53 active.
Chouteau County is sad to announce our second Covid related death. Our thoughts go out to the family.Posted by Chouteau County Health Department on Saturday, November 21, 2020