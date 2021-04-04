Last year churches had to close their doors on Easter Sunday because of the pandemic, but this year they found creative ways to welcome back their congregations.
One church in Missoula who took advantage of the great weather Sunday and had an additional service outside.
"We wanted to try and do what we could to welcome as many people as we can I know its not perfect but today was a gorgeous day," Immanuel Lutheran Church Pastor Molly Sasser-Goehner said.
Immanuel Lutheran Church has had in person worship since February with precautions in place.
"We put together a seating chart people have been signing up online so that we can keep our numbers where they are supposed to be," Sasser-Goehner said.
Normally they have one service inside that is also live streamed online, but for Easter they worshiped outside.
"Its awesome to have everyone here today they were singing with their masks on and I hope they felt a sense of new life in the midst of a dark past year," Sasser-Goehner said.
Not only did they set up microphones and speakers they had an FM receiver so even the folks in the back of the parking lot can follow along with the service.
Last time they had a drive-up service was Christmas and it was a success.
"People were so grateful and even though we were not next to each other we could see each other and sing together so we though lets try that again for Easter because a lot of people still haven't been vaccinated that don't feel comfortable indoors with others," Sasser-Goehner said.
Pastor Sasser-Goehner said she is incredibly grateful for all the volunteers who have made these different forms of worship possible over the last year.