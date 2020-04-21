MISSOULA - The Missoula City Council voted in favor of buying a motel Monday, in order to provide shelter for homeless people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and need a plane to quarantine.
After hours of questioning from city council members and the public, the ending vote was 9 to 3, in favor of the $1.1 million purchase of the motel on West Broadway. Tax Increment Financing (TIF) will be used to complete the purchase.
The council members who voted against buying the motel said it was over priced. Council member Jesse Ramos said the city did not have the site properly audited.
Other concerns raised included the condition of the building. The Sleepy Inn has a history of poor health inspections and council members asked about the possibility of meth contamination.
Those in favor of buying the motel said it was a necessity in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Multiple council members cited the recommendation from the Missoula City-County Health Department to buy the building in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.
"I couldn't think of a better plan, I hope we don't have to use this facility but hope is not a very good plan during a pandemic," Council member Heather Harp said. "We need to move forward and do what's right."