GREAT FALLS - At noon today The City of Great Falls will officially announced they have declared a State of Emergency in response to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) effective March 19, 2020.
Here's their press release:
The State of Emergency is a proactive move to get ahead of contingencies once the virus hits Great Falls.
While there are only 12 confirmed cases in Montana (none in Cascade County) at the moment, the national trend is moving toward Montana.
Two other local jurisdiction have declared similar emergencies including the City/County Health Department and Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB), which conducts a critical national security mission.
Once affirmed by the City Commission, the declaration gives the City Manager additional authority to protect the public from the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The declaration also authorizes the City Manager to enact temporary measure to provide relief where appropriate of city process, operations, ordinances.
Finally,the order grants the City Manager authority to make sure that the City is being resourced properly so it may continue to provide essential services.
The order will not necessarily free up any additional funding for the City because the President and the Governor have already declared emergencies.
Many extraordinary steps have been taken already by local businesses, nonprofits, agencies and authorities – school closures, event postponement, establishments limiting public access, restaurants providing delivery only, and the City reducing or eliminating certain non-essential services. While we are all taking extraordinary steps to slow the virus down, more action may be necessary to protect Great Falls citizens.
For more information about the City of Great Falls’ COVID-19 proactive measures, contact the Communications Division at 406-455-8496.