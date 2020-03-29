HELENA- The City of Helena has closed playgrounds to prevent the spread of the coronavirus because they say they cannot sanitize playground equipment enough to ensure safety.
Although playgrounds are closed, the City's parks are still open, however, they are asking for the public's help to keep them open.
The City says you can help keep the City's parks open by:
- Not gathering in groups
- Respecting six-foot spacing at all times
- Only recreating with immediate family members they live with
- Only using bathrooms and garbages if necessary
Tennis courts are currently open as well, but the City says that could change at any time as they evaluate operations.
Earlier in the week, new signage was set up at trailheads and parks as well, showing park procedures and what people can do to stop the spread.
Signs put up at trailheads and parks ask people to:
- Not gather in groups
- Stay six feet away from other people
- Stay off trails inf needed
- Not to touch common surfaces
- Stay home if sick
- Leave no trash to protect park workers
- Avoid public restrooms if possible