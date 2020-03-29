HELENA- In response to Governor Steve Bullock’s stay-at-home directive, the City of Helena is adapting services to ensure the safety and well-being of staff and the public according to a release from the City of Helena.
The full release from the City of Helena:
(Helena, MT) – In light of Governor Bullock's Stay at Home directive, City staff have adapted services to ensure the safety and well-being of staff and the public. Please see the relevant updates below:
Municipal Court:
The City of Helena Municipal Court will remain open and will continue to function in an orderly manner, however residents may experience delays and decreased services.
Municipal Court will no longer accept walk-insfor in-person filings and payment of fines; however, Municipal Court staff members are still working.
Filings: The five-day hard copy rule is waived until May 1, 2020. Filings can be emailed to HelenaMunicipalCourt@helenamt.gov or mailed to 228 Broadway, Rm 105, Helena MT 59601
Payments:
Option 1. Pay through the online Cite-Pay system: https://www.citepayusa.com/payments/welcome.do?state=MT
Option 2. Call in payment, (406) 447-8466 ext 1.
Option 3. Mail in check or money order, Attn: Helena Municipal Court - 228 Broadway, Rm 105, Helena, MT 59601
Option 3. Call the court to extend your payment date, (406) 447-8466 ext 1.
Open Court: There will be no 10:00 AM appearances from March 30 – April 10, 2020. Appearances will resume on April 13, 2020, subject to change.
Scheduled Hearings: All in person hearings between March 30 and April 10, 2020 will be continued. New notices will be sent via mail. If you are represented by counsel, please contact your attorney as soon as possible to verify your court dates. This includes Omnibus hearings set for April 1 and April 8.
Temporary Orders of Protection: The court is open to receive orders; you must call and notify the Court and staff will give further instruction, (406)-447-8466 ext 1. Served orders must appear. Date and time stated on court papers.
Forms: Petition for Temporary Orders of Protection can be found on the City website. Please call or email the court to request a form.
Phone: (406) 447-8466 ext 1
Email: HelenaMunicipalCourt@helenamt.gov
Telephone: The court will be answering phone calls from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and 1:00 to 4:00 pm Monday through Friday.
Jail Arraignments: Held via video conference Monday – Friday, at 8:00 am. The court will not be allowing walk-in viewing during this time. New hours are in place until April 15, 2020.
Helena Municipal Court will be open to the public from 8:00 AM-12:00 PM.
Staff will conduct all other court business after 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM by phone. Please call 447-8466 EXT (1).
If you need to file an order of protection between 12:00 and 4:00 PM, call the above number. For court fines or fees, no walk-in payments until April 15, 2020. Please use the following options to pay court fines or fees.
Mail in payment with check or money order- to Helena Municipal Court, 228 Broadway, Helena MT 59601
Call in using a debit or credit card (transaction fee applies) Helena Municipal Court at 447-8466 EXT 1
Use online payment at CitepayUSA.com www.citepayusa.com (transaction fee applies)
Please call if these options will not work for you.
Parks & Recreation, Open Lands:
Bill Roberts Golf Course
Bill Roberts Golf Course is closed effective March 27 at 4 p.m. until April 10.
Civic Center
All events at the Civic Center are postponed until further notice. The facility is closed to the public until April 10.
Parks and Open Lands
Helena’s City Parks remain open.
Playground equipment is closed.
Park patrons should maintain proper 6-foot distancing and refrain from gathering or recreating in groups. Patrons should recreate only with the people with whom they live.
Some restroom facilities are open, however these facilities will be evaluated on a regular basis for potential closure based on public health guidance.
Please avoid using restroom and garbage facilities and garbage facilities as much as possible to reduce exposure to staff and others.
Utility Customer Service:
In-person services for payment or licensing is closed until further notice.
Utility payments (water bills) will continue to be accepted and processed from the drop box locations, via telephone and online.
Phone payments may be made from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Please call (406) 447-8450.
For online payments, visit HelenaMT.gov/services
Drop box locations:
City County Building (at the end of the Utility Customer Services Division counter)
Van's Thriftway (on the wall outside the West side entrance, above the mailbox)
Across from the Base Camp on Broadway (Located with the mailboxes, FedEx boxes, etc.)
Albertons on North Montana Ave. (outside on the wall by the mailbox)
The City will continue to work with patrons experiencing trouble paying water bills. Water will not be shut off due to non-payment. For questions regarding water billing, please call (406) 447-8450.
Follow "Community Headlines" at HelenaMT.gov for further updates.