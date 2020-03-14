GREAT FALLS- City officials spoke at a press conference Saturday about the city’s preparations and plans to prevent and to prepare in the event of the spread of the coronavirus.
Great Falls Mayor Bob Kelly said they continue to look towards the City-County Health Department for any health-related directives they give at the time.
Kelly also said about the city has plans to ensure important services continue as the combat the current situation.
Greg Doyon, the Great Falls City Manager says the city team will do everything they can to make sure city services are affected as little as possible.
“It will be disruptive, you’ve already seen it and felt it and in some cases, we’re going to need your help to get through that,” Doyon said.
The city is working with many partners to make sure they are getting the best information they can from officials. Doyon added they’re paying attention to what the CCHD is conveying and that they are the best source for people to evaluate what they need to be doing personally as well as with their family and at their businesses.
Doyon also addressed comments regarding what the city has been doing and what their plan is, saying they have an emergency response plan through the county and Cascade County Emergency Services will implement it.
City staff has also been meeting with Doyon to ensure the continuity of city services as well.
“As with anybody else we’re subject to potential exposure of this virus as well,” Doyon said. “So we want to make sure there is going to be continuity in the organization to maintain these essential services, and we’re working on that daily.”
A succession plan is being worked on in the event a city official becomes ill and is not able to work where people who are trained professionals will backfill and maintain services and so forth.
The city is also trying to educate people so they can reduce panic and not overwhelm health institutions according to Doyon.
“From a business standpoint one of the things that we’ve heard over the past week is that businesses are actually sending their employees to go get tested because they’re concerned about that,” Doyon said. “And while I understand the heart behind that and the intent, that is the exact thing we don’t want you to do.”
Doyon urged people to call their healthcare provider to go through the steps and to evaluate if there has been a potential exposure and then make a decision with their employer.
Action has already been taken by the city to minimize the length of some public gatherings as well.
Agenda items that are important will continue to have meetings Doyon says, but items of interest that draw large crowds are being postponed.
“This is an ever changing scenario, we continue to get information minute by minute, hour by hour, and so sometimes we may get information that was not the same the hour before,” Doyon said. "I think we just have to be patient with that and just understand that we’re doing the best that we can to provide everybody with the services and information they need.”