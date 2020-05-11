As Montana starts to reopen again the Clark Fork River Market in Missoula is getting ready for their opening weekend.
In past years you would expect to see crowds of people walking through the market but this year, they are making the move online. So in stead of strolling past booths you will be scrolling through produce.
"In the first week of April we realized things were going to be significantly different this year," Market Manager Kirsten Hands said, "We needed make sure people here in Western Montana can connect with those farmers and with their produce so having the online market as a back up was something that was really important to us."
This week the market will be online orders only then on the 23rd of May, they will have agriculture vendors at the market.
"Sometimes during market season it is an event cause we have prepared food and music and it is incredibly lively but it cant be that way this year. This year it has to be looked at as a grocery store shopping opportunity," Hands said.
To do so they have some safety measures in place.
"We are going to have some practices in place to keep our community safe we are going to have one way traffic and we will have one entrance and exit to the market and that's on Pattee Street," hand said.
Plus all vendors will be wearing masks and customers are expected to do so too.
Online orders can be placed until 1 p.m. on Thursdays.