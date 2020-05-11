MISSOULA - As Montana starts to reopen the Clark Fork River Market in Missoula is getting ready for its opening weekend.
To start the season, it won't be the typical crowds wandering through downtown Missoula on a Saturday. Instead vendors are offering fresh produce, flowers, and other products online.
"In the first week of April we realized things were going to be significantly different this year," Market Manager Kirsten Hands said. "We needed make sure people here in Western Montana can connect with those farmers and with their produce so having the online market as a back up was something that was really important to us."
The online market opened Monday, and customers have until 1 PM on Thursday to place an order for curbside pickup on Saturday.
After submitting a plan to the Missoula City-County Health Department the market is expected to open in downtown Missoula on May 23. But it won't look the same.
"Sometimes during market season it is an event cause we have prepared food and music and it is incredibly lively but it cant be that way this year. This year it has to be looked at as a grocery store shopping opportunity," Hands said.
Vendors will wear masks, there will be certain traffic patterns, social distancing requirements and 250 people will be the maximum capacity.
"We are going to have some practices in place to keep our community safe we are going to have one way traffic and we will have one entrance and exit to the market and that's on Pattee Street," Hands said.