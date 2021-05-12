HELENA, Mont. - Lewis and Clark Public Health announced a first dose drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people 12-years-old and older that live in Lewis and Clark, Broadwater and Jefferson Counties.
The drive-thru clinic will be giving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Saturday, May 15 from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.
Those who would like a vaccine must register in advance and 400 appointments will be available.
The link for registration will be on the county’s COVID-19 Hub online here.
Registration opens at 3:00 pm Wednesday, May 12, and will be open until all appointment times are filled.
According to Lewis and Clark Public Health, no proof of age is required at the clinic, but all children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian in order to receive the vaccine.
Residents who might require assistance in making reservations can call Lewis and Clark Public Health’s COVID-19 Hotline at 833-829-9219. This hotline is open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.