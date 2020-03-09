GREAT FALLS - The C.M Russell Museum announced they'll be postponing their events in relation to Western Art Week due to health concerns surrounding the Coronavirus.
Christina Horton, Events and Marketing Director for the museum, says they're concerned about hundreds of people coming in from out of state.
"We didn't come to this decision lightly and recognized that this entails and features a whole host of challenges for our community.", said Thomas Figarelle, CM Russell Museum Executive Director.
The museum receives about 40% of their operations budget from this week. There are no plans to cancel the event entirely at this point, but rather postpone it until later this summer.
"At the end of the day there is nothing more than we want to do than to safeguard those people that make our museum such a special place.", said Figarelle.
Here's a list of events postponed:
Wednesday March 18th: Russell Western Heritage Awards
Thursday March 19th: Preview Party for Russell Auction
Friday March 20th: Art in Action
Friday Night First Strike Sale @ Mansfield Center
Saturday March 21st: Educational Symposium
Russell Runway Show @ Meadowlark Country Club
The Russell Live Auction
Right now, these are the only events related to Western Art Week that are postponed.
You can read the full press release from the C.M. Russell Museum here.
We are working to confirm which art shows and exhibits will still be happening.
Here's what we can confirm is happening so far:
Western Heritage Art Show
Wild Bunch Show
Western Living Show w/ Chuck Fulcher
Art Association of Montana
We will continue to update this article with any further postponements or cancellations.