COLSTRIP- A teacher in the Colstrip School District has tested positive for COVID-19 according to the school district.
The school district says the positive test is waiting for redundant confirmation, and that the Rosebud County Health Department is not available on the weekends, so they are awaiting further directions.
Staff and students who were in contact with the teacher during the period of possible exposure are being notified by the district.
Any staff or students at risk of exposure will be contacted by the Rosebud County Health Department to determine a safe and appropriate course of action.
A cleaning company that specialized in COVID-19 remediation is in the affected school with UV lighting, electrostatic sprayers and is disinfecting and cleaning affected classrooms and areas the school district says.
School officials will be monitoring the situation and will provide further information if and when it becomes available.