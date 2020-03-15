MISSOULA - Community Medical Center in Missoula is providing guidance on what the hospital is doing and what the general public can do during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
A release from CMC is below:
It probably feels as if coronavirus – or as it is officially known, COVID-19 – is all anyone is talking about these days. As COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses like the seasonal flu continue to spread across the U.S., you also may feel a certain level of concern over how this disease could affect you or your loved ones, or if your local healthcare provider is prepared to respond to any local cases that may arise. That’s certainly understandable and natural. We want to provide you with essential information outlining what we are doing to stay prepared and offer you guidance on what you can do to help protect yourself, your family and our community.
What we are doing
Community Medical Center is committed to providing the highest quality care and ensuring the safety of our patients, employees, providers, volunteers and visitors at all times. While COVID-19 is new, effectively responding to other infectious diseases is not. We have tested processes and plans in place to respond to situations involving infectious disease year-round. Here is what we are doing to stay ready and effectively respond to COVID-19:
We continue to work closely with the Missoula City-County Health Department & Montana Department of Health & Human Services (DPHHS) and follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure that we are prepared with appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond should anyone in our community contract or be exposed to COVID-19.
We have a robust emergency operations plan in place and are reviewing and proactively completing a number of preparation checklists out of an abundance of caution.
We have hand hygiene products easily accessible throughout our facility.
We are screening patients in our emergency department, inpatient units and outpatient clinics based on CDC guidance.
Staff treating a potential COVID-19 case are provided with all appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) to help prevent exposure.
Patients with respiratory or COVID-19-related symptoms are immediately provided masks to wear to help prevent exposure to others.
In the event that we identify a potential COVID-19 case, we will follow all CDC guidelines for placing that individual in isolation for their care and for the protection of other patients, employees and visitors.
We have expanded our capacity to isolate and care for patients with infectious diseases to include COVID-19 patients by doubling our isolation capacity. We are reviewing our internal capacities daily and are prepared to expand further based on need.
We have implemented temporary visitor restrictions at all our facilities as follows:
1 care partner per patient at anytime
1 visitor at a time in the hospital
No visitors age 17 or younger
Maternity & Pediatric Patients – Parents plus no more than 1 visitor at any time
Do not visit if you have had a fever and cough in the past 48 hours
These measures are in place to protect our facility and our community. Please know that our providers and clinical teams are well-trained and prepared to manage outbreaks of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, seasonal flu and other respiratory illnesses.
What you can do
It’s easy to feel helpless when faced with a barrage of news reports and social media updates regarding COVID-19. The good news is that there are some key steps you can take to help protect you and your loved ones and help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19:
Avoiding close contact with people who are sick
Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Staying home when you are sick
Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throwing the tissue in the trash
Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces, including your phone, computer, remote controls and doorknobs
Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing
Using an alcohol-based sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not readily available (Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty)
Practicing social distancing behaviors, including working from home, avoiding public gatherings and unnecessary travel, and maintaining a distance of approximately six feet from others when possible.
What to do if you are experiencing symptoms
First and foremost - if you are having a medical emergency, you should call 9-1-1 or go directly to the Emergency Room. If possible, notify the dispatch agent that your emergency involves symptoms possibly related to COVID-19.
For non-emergency needs, if you need medical attention due to respiratory illness symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) please call our 24/7 Nurse on Call at (406) 327-4770 and let them know that you are experiencing symptoms that may possibly be related to COVID-19 or check-in online at our Focused Screening Center at FirstCare on North Reserve Street at CommunityFirstCare.com. This will allow providers to properly prepare for your visit and take the necessary precautions to keep others from being infected or exposed.
Please be reassured that our number one priority is the health and well-being of our community – and that includes you. We are prepared to manage an outbreak of respiratory illness, and we encourage you to follow the guidance above and stay tuned to updates from the CDC to help protect you and your loved ones. Keeping our community healthy is a community effort, and we are committed to doing everything we can to keep our community healthy today and for generations to come.
For more information and to stay abreast of the latest updates on COVID-19, you can visit communitymed.org/cvirus and www.cdc.gov.