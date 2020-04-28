As we continue phase one of reopening Montana, school districts are left to decide if they will continue classes online or welcome students back to their hallways.
With just over a month left in the school year folks here in Missoula say they want to wait until fall to reopen the schools.
Several teachers and parents spoke up in Tuesday's School Board Meeting and everyone seemed to agree, they want to continue distance learning for the time being, and wait and see if its safe to return to the classroom come fall.
"If we are to continue distance learning fro the remainder of the year we will have a better outcome and a smooth transition into the new regulations and requirements we will have for students when we return in the fall," Community Member Amy Miller said.
The board said any policy made will be in effect for an entire semester, then be revisited before the next semester starts.
The school board will continue this discussion Friday.