As of Sunday morning, the governor's coronavirus task force is reporting 387 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in Montana.
The new cases include:
- Five in Toole County
- Three in Gallatin county
- One in Missoula County
- One in Yellowstone County
In Montana, 169 people have recovered from the virus, and there are 22 active hospitalizations.
According to the state’s COVID-19 website, there have been 8,913 tests done.
