As of Sunday morning, the governor's coronavirus task force is reporting 387 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in Montana.

The new cases include:

  • Five in Toole County
  • Three in Gallatin county
  • One in Missoula County 
  • One in Yellowstone County

In Montana, 169 people have recovered from the virus, and there are 22 active hospitalizations.

According to the state’s COVID-19 website, there have been 8,913 tests done. 

