As of Wednesday at 7:20 pm, there are 218 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Montana.
The state’s coronavirus task force is reporting 217 cases as of 4:30 pm Wednesday, and at 5:35 pm the Cascade City-County Health Department reported one more.
New cases for April 1 include:
- Two people in Flathead County
- Three people in Gallatin County
- One person in Missoula County
- One person in Park County
- One person in Yellowstone County
- One person in Cascade County
The new case in Cascade County is a man in his 60s who traveled out of state according to the Cascade CCHD.
There are 19 reported hospitalizations due to the virus, and five reported deaths. Governor Bullock stated in a news conference Tuesday that 32 Montanans have recovered from the disease so far.
As of Wednesday at 4:30 pm, 5,088 tests have been completed in Montana.
Testing numbers include only those tested at the Montana Public Health Laboratory and/or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).