Recycling Works is back with another glass drop event off in Missoula, but this year it looks a little different than it did in the past.
Folks have had to make a lot of changes since Covid-19 started spreading but Recycling Works says one thing they hope stays the same is recycling glass.
"Its actually more important now because I think we are all consuming more and throwing away more I think recycling is more prevalent so we are not just filing up our land fills," Recycling Works Operations Manager Sarah Nesci said.
Over 200 cars came through the glass drop off on Sunday, each one bringing in a box or two full of glass bottles they didn't want to just throw away.
"We are a really big craft brewery and beer and wine loving town and with COVID we have actually seen a lot more glass being used," Nesci said.
With more glass building up at home, Recycling Works decided its time to host another glass drop off, but this time they made it contactless.
"The biggest change is we made it a drive-through process," Nesci said, "Rather than everyone getting out and socializing they stay in their cars and volunteers grab the glass, it really limits the amount of interaction."
Now folks dropping off glass stay in their cars, volunteers get temperature checked before they start working, and of course everyone is wearing a mask.
If you missed Sunday's drop off, don't worry Recycling Works says they will hold another one in march.