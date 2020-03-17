GREAT FALLS - The coordinators for the 41st annual Ice Breaker Road Race are postponing the event to October 4, 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.
Below is a release from the City of Great Falls:
"Following the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Cascade City County Health Department, that for the next eight weeks, organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more, the 41st Annual Ice Breaker Road Race has been rescheduled for Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Join over 3,400 runners, joggers and fitness walkers who enter the race each year. Participants range from recreational walkers, families enjoying an outing, to serious competitive runners. The five-mile road race offers a competitive format; and the three-mile run offers both a competitive and recreational format. Pacer the Penguin will be entered in the one-mile race and will be challenging kids of all ages. Register the entire family in the one-mile jog and fitness walk and take advantage of our special family rate.
Registration
Registration remains open, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Park and Recreation office at 1700 River Drive North, or online. Special registration will be held at Scheels in Holiday Village Mall on Saturday, September 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entry fees change to $15 for 10 and under, $22 for 11 and older, $64 for a family of four (family of four includes parent(s) and dependents, ages 1-18 from the same household); each additional youth in the same household is $12.
Registration moves to the Civic Center Convention Center on Saturday, October 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday (Race Day) at the
Convention Center, 8 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A late fee of $2 per registrant will apply beginning Monday, September 28.
Register by September 27 to be included in the drawing for early registration. All participants who register during early registration will be entered into a drawing for two great prizes: Two bicycles, donated by Pepsi, valued at $200 each; and a three-month membership from the PEAK Health and Wellness Center, $260 value. The last opportunity to get in on early
registration in person will at Park and Recreation, September 25 or online Sunday, September 27. That is also the last date to register without paying the $2 per entry late fee. Online registration is available at www.icebreakergf.com. Registration forms will also be available at Universal Athletic Stores and Scheels Stores throughout the State.
Each participant will receive a 2020 Ice Breaker long sleeved t-shirt, a unique finisher medal, and lunch after the race. The Awards Ceremony will begin in the Convention Center at approximately 4 p.m. and will include prize drawings.
A special thanks to the major sponsors including Pepsi, Benefis Health System, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, Great Falls Tribune, and Walker Design Group. Without these sponsors, the race would not be possible. Additional sponsors including ABC Fox Montana, TD&H Engineering, Scheels, NorthWestern Energy, Peak Health and Wellness Center, Universal Athletics, City of Great Falls Public Works, and MAFB are also contributors to the success of the race.
On race day, the schedule will include the following:
12:40 p.m. Stretch/aerobics to music, front steps of Civic Center *
1:00 p.m. 5-mile run
1:40 p.m. Stretch/aerobics to music, front steps of Civic Center *
2:00 p.m. 3-mile race
2:40 p.m. Stretch/aerobics to music, front steps of Civic Center *
3:00 p.m. 1-mile race
4:00 p.m. Awards Ceremony
* Stretching and Aerobics provided by PEAK Health and Wellness Center
Lunch starts at 1:30 p.m.
Awards for the 5-Mile Race: Male Female
First Place $1,500 $1,500
Second Place $ 750 $ 750
Third Place $ 500 $ 500
4th – 10th Place Gift Certificates Gift Certificates
Masters 1st $ 200 $ 200
Masters 2nd $ 100 $ 100
Awards for the 3-Mile Race
Overall male and female winners receive $100 cash. Overall male and female places 2 through 10 will receive gift certificates.
Male and female age group division winners will receive a special Ice Breaker Medal in the five and three mile races; 1st and 2nd places.
For more information contact the Park & Recreation office at 406-771-1265 or at www.icebreakergf.com."