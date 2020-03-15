CORVALLIS - The Corvallis School District will be closed through April 5, according to a Facebook post from the superintendent.
Information from the superintendent is included below:
At the recommendation of Ravalli County Health Department, Corvallis Public Schools #1 will be closed through Spring Break (April 5th) tentatively returning to school on April 6th. The closure of Corvallis Schools is not taken lightly and is responding to the recommendation by the Ravalli County Health Department. Our School Board will be holding a special meeting tomorrow night at 6pm to review and determine any other needs that need to be addressed. This board meeting is an open meeting however, we ask that those who wish to attend do so within the expectations and guidance related to current health concerns. Staff are to report Monday to finalize the delivery of online content, the planning of which began last week. Food service will also be determining acceptable methods to assist children who are in need of meals we typically provide during a normal week. I appreciate and thank all of our families and residents during these tumultuous times. Updates will occur through this and social media outlets.
Tim Johnson, Superintendent.